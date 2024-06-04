The Canadian benchmark, S&P/TSX, has plummeted to its lowest level in nearly a month as weak commodity prices have spurred significant selling in materials and energy stocks.Investors are keenly awaiting the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday. It is widely anticipated that the central bank will announce a quarter percentage point cut in interest rates.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has fallen by 222.76 points, or 1.01%, to stand at 21,893.93 roughly half an hour before noon.The Materials Capped Index has seen a nearly 4% drop, driven by sharp declines in metal prices. Major decliners include First Quantum Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, Hudbay Minerals, Teck Resources, Pan American Silver Corp, New Gold Inc, Capstone Mining, First Majestic Silver Corp, Ero Copper, Ssr Mining, Torex Gold Resources, and Barrick Gold, with losses ranging from 4.2% to 7%.The Energy Capped Index is down by 2.7%, with Suncor Energy, Veren Inc, Vermilion Energy, Tamarack Valley Energy, Nuvista Energy, Baytex Energy, International Petroleum Corp, Enerplus Corp, and Canadian Natural Resources experiencing declines of 3% to 4%.In the technology sector, Celestica Inc and Open Text Corp have dropped by 4.7% and 3%, respectively. Tecsys and Coveo Solutions are down by 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.On a brighter note, Park Lawn Corporation is soaring nearly 60%. The company announced on Monday that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Viridian Acquisition Inc., an affiliate of Homesteaders Life Company, and Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. Under this agreement, Viridian and Birch Hill will acquire all outstanding common shares of Park Lawn for $26.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com