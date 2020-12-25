Turkey Capacity Utilization Rate Falls In December

Turkey’s capacity utilization rate dropped marginally in December, survey data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Friday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 75.6 percent in December from 75.8 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the utilization rate came in at 75.4 percent versus 75.3 percent a month ago.

Another report from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 106.8 in December from 103.9 in November.

Elsewhere, survey data published by the statistical office revealed that confidence weakened across services, retail trade and construction sectors in December.

The services confidence slid 9.2 percent to 70.4 in December. Likewise, the retail trade sentiment index decreased 7.8 percent to 87.6 and the index for construction fell 7.2 percent to 73.3.

