Turkey Capacity Utilization Rises In July

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in July, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 70.7 percent in July from 65.8 percent in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 70.7 percent in July from 66.0 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 100.7 in July from 92.6 in June.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 99.4 in July from 89.8 in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com