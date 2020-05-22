Turkey Capacity Utilization Rises In May

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in May, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Friday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 62.6 percent in May from 61.6 percent in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 62.7 percent in May from 61.9 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 76.9 in May from 66.8 in April.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 73.5 in May from 62.3 in the previous month.

