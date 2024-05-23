Turkey’s central bank opted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, aligning with market expectations, and emphasizing the necessity of maintaining a stringent monetary policy.The decision was made by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), led by Yasar Fatih Karahan, which resolved to maintain the policy rate at 50.0 percent.Previously, the bank had significantly increased the policy rate by 500 basis points in March.”Given the delayed impact of the monetary tightening, the Committee chose to hold the policy rate unchanged, reiterating its heightened vigilance toward inflation risks,” stated the bank.Considering recent trends in credit growth and deposits, the bank indicated forthcoming measures to safeguard macro-financial stability.To absorb the excess liquidity resulting from the rising domestic and foreign demand for Turkish lira financial assets, additional sterilization measures will be implemented, the bank announced.In a move to streamline the macroprudential framework and improve market mechanism functionality, the bank has also concluded its securities maintenance practice.Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics, projected inflation to peak at approximately 75 percent in May, with an anticipated year-end rate of 38 percent.Peach noted that interest rate cuts are not imminent, particularly in light of the robust economic activity observed this year and the prevailing inflationary pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com