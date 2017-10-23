Turkey Consumer Confidence At 8-Month Low

Turkey’s consumer confidence declined further in October to the weakest level in eight months, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 67.3 in October from 68.7 in September. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since February, when it marked 65.7.

The indicator measuring financial situation expectation of households dropped to 87.0 from 89.6 a month ago.

Assessment of general economic situation outlook also worsened in October, with the index easing to 90.4 from 94.7.

The number of people unemployed expectation index rose slightly to 70.9 in October from 70.5 in the previous month. The probability of saving index came in at 21.0 versus 20.2 in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com