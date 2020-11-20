Turkey Consumer Confidence Falls In November

Turkish consumer confidence decreased in November, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 80.1 in November from 81.9 in October.

The index reflecting the financial situation of households at present compared to the past 12 months fell to 66.6 in November from 69.4 in the prior month.

The measure reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 79.5 in November from 79.0 in the preceding month.

The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months decline to 78.7 in November from 81.4 in the previous month.

The index reflecting the willingness to spend money on durable goods over next 12 months decreased to 96.2 in November from 97.4 in the prior month.

