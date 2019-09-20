Turkey Consumer Confidence Lowest In 4 Months

Turkey consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in four months in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 55.8 in September from 58.3 in August.

The latest confidence score was the lowest since May, when it was 55.3.

The index reflecting financial situation expectations of households in the next 12 months fell to 74.0 in September from 77.8 in August.

The general economic situation expectations index decreased to 71.0 September from 74.3 in the previous month.

The number of people unemployed expectation measure fell to 55.3 in September from 58.3 in the preceding month. A decrease in the index indicates an increase in the number of unemployed expectation.

The probability of saving indicator rose to 22.8 in September from 22.7 in the prior month.

