Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise In June

Turkey’s consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in June, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer prices index rose 17.53 percent year-on-year in June, following a 16.59 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a growth of 17.0 percent.

Prices for transportation accelerated 26.29 percent yearly in June. Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 25.69 percent and 19.99 percent, respectively.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services rose 19.95 percent. Prices for health, and hotels, cafes and restaurants surged by 19.06 percent and 18.86 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.94 percent in June. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.5 percent.

The producer price index rose 42.89 percent annually in June, following an 35.17 percent increase in March.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 54.89 percent yearly in June and durable goods increased 33.05 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 31.65 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 28.25 percent and 41.74 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 4.01 percent in June.

