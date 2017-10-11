Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows More Than Forecast

Turkey’s current account deficit decreased more-than-expected in August, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Wednesday.

The current account deficit fell notably to $1.2 billion August from $5.1 billion in July. It was forecast to drop to $1.4 billion.

The deficit on trade in goods narrowed to $4.3 billion from $7.2 billion. The balance on goods and services showed a shortfall of 0.76 billion versus $4.75 billion deficit a month ago.

The capital account balance came in at a surplus of $5.0 million August, down from $11.0 million in the preceding month. On the other side, the financial account deficit widened to $3.02 billion from $1.62 billion

