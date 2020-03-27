Turkey Economic Confidence Decreases In March

Turkey’s economic confidence decreased in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The economic confidence index decreased to 91.8 in March from 97.5 in February.

The latest improvement was led by stronger morale in the manufacturing, services and retail sectors.

The consumer confidence index remained increased to 58.3 in March from 57.3 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 98.6 in March, and the confidence index for services declined to 92.5.

The confidence measures for retail trade decreased to 101.7 in March, while construction sectors increased to 77.2.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com