Turkey Economic Confidence Falls In July

Turkey’s economic confidence fell in July after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The economic confidence index fell to 80.7 in July from 83.4 in June. In May, confidence index was 77.5.

The consumer confidence index eased to 56.5 in July from 57.6 in the previous month.

The confidence index for real sector, services and retail trade declined to 96.6, 83.5 and 90.4 respectively, in July.

While, the construction confidence index rose to 52.4 in July from 50.4 in the prior month.

