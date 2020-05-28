Turkey Economic Sentiment Rises In May

Turkey’s economic confidence increased in May, as the government started easing the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The economic confidence index increased to 61.7 in May from 51.3 in April.

The consumer confidence index rose to 59.5 in May from 54.9 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 73.5 in May, and the confidence index for services increased to 51.1.

The confidence measures for retail trade increased to 79.0 in May, and that for construction sector rose to 58.5.

