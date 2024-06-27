In a decisive move, Turkey’s Central Bank has opted to maintain its one-week repo rate at a staggering 50% in June 2024. This follows the previous decision in May 2024, where the rate was also set at 50%, underscoring the country’s ongoing efforts to navigate through a challenging economic landscape. The latest data was updated on June 27, 2024.The decision to hold the repo rate at the same level signals Turkey’s continued commitment to tackling inflation and stabilizing the national currency amidst economic turbulence. Market analysts have been closely monitoring the situation, as this unusually high rate plays a critical role in shaping Turkey’s monetary policy and economic strategy.Despite mounting pressures from various sectors, the Central Bank’s stance indicates a cautious approach to avoid potential adverse effects of rapidly fluctuating interest rates. The next monetary policy decisions will be eagerly awaited by stakeholders, as the country seeks a path towards sustainable economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com