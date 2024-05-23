In a recent decision, Turkey’s central bank has opted to maintain its one-week repo rate at a steady 50% for the month of May. This decision follows an unchanged stance from the previous month of April 2024, where the rate also rested at 50%.The continuation of the rate at such a high level suggests that the central bank is remaining firm on its monetary policy to curb inflation and stabilize the economy amidst ongoing financial challenges. This decision, effective as of May 2024, signifies a commitment to stringent economic measures, reflecting the growing complexities within the Turkish economic landscape.Updated data as of May 23, 2024, underscores the central bank’s strategy to navigate through the fiscal pressure points without altering the prime lending rate, emphasizing a deliberate approach to sustain financial equilibrium. The financial community will closely monitor further developments to gauge the efficacy of this policy direction in steering Turkey’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com