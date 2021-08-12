Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Eases

Turkey’s industrial production and retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, data from Turkstat showed on Thursday.

Industrial production increased 23.9 percent annually in June, after a 40.9 percent rise in May.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 24.3 percent annually in June and manufacturing output grew 24.8 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 13.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 2.3 percent in June, following a 1.5 percent fall in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 17.4 percent yearly in June, after a 27.6 percent gain in May.

Sales of non-food sales increased 26.0 percent annually in June and automotive fuel sales grew 11.4 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gaind 6.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 14.4 percent in June, after a 5.5 percent decline in the preceding month.

