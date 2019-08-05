Turkey Inflation Rises In July

Turkey’s consumer price inflation rose in July after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 16.6 percent year-on-year in July, after a 15.7 percent increase in June. In May, inflation was 18.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.36 percent in July.

Separate data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that the producer price index climbed 21.66 percent in July, following a 25.04 percent in June, marking the lowest level in fourteen months, from 20.16 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.09 percent in June.

