Turkey Jobless Rate Falls In January

Turkey’s jobless rate declined in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 13.4 percent in January from 13.0 percent in December.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 12.2 percent in January from 12.8 percent in the same month last year. In December, unemployment rate was 12.6 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 3.861 million in January from 4.074 million in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 24.7 percent in January.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com