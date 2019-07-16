Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In April

Turkey jobless rate rose marginally in April, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 13.8 percent in April from 13.7 percent in March. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 10.3 percent.

The jobless rate rose to an unadjusted 13.0 percent in April from 9.0 percent in the same month last year.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24 increased to 23.2 percent from 16.9 percent in the previous year. The seasonally adjusted rate was 25.5 percent.

The number of unemployed was largely unchanged at 4.48 million in April.

