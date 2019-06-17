Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In March

Turkey unemployment rate increased in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 13.8 percent in March, from 13.6 percent rise in the previous month. In the same period last year, jobless rate was 9.9 percent.

The jobless rate rose to an unadjusted 14.1 percent in March from 10.1 percent in the same month last year.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24 rose to 25.2 percent from 17.7 percent in the previous year. The seasonally adjusted rate was 25.7 percent.

