Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In May

Turkey’s jobless rate rose slightly in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 14.0 percent in May from 13.8 percent in April.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 12.8 percent in May from 9.7 percent in the last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 23.3 percent in May from 17.8 percent in the previous year. The seasonally adjusted rate was 23.3 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 4.15 million in May from 3.13 million in the same month last year.

