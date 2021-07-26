Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In July

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in July, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.7 percent in July from 76.6 percent in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.4 percent in July from 76.3 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 114.8 in July from 113.0 in June.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 112.1 in July from 109.8 in the previous month.

