The Istanbul Chamber of Industry has reported that Turkey's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained stable in March 2024, with the indicator holding at 50. This follows the previous month's reading of 50.2 in February. The data was updated on April 1st, 2024, indicating that the manufacturing sector in Turkey has maintained its level of activity.The PMI is a key economic indicator that provides insight into the health of the manufacturing industry. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. With Turkey's Manufacturing PMI holding steady at 50 in March, it signals that the sector is treading water without significant growth or contraction. This data will be closely monitored by economists and policymakers to gauge the strength of Turkey's industrial output and overall economic performance in the coming months.