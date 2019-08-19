Turkey Retail Sales Decline Slows In June

Turkey’s retail sales declined in June, but at a slower pace, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.
Retail sales fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.3 percent decline in May. This was the tenth consecutive fall in sales.
Sales of automotive fuels declined 2.3 percent annually in June and those of non-food and food, drinks, tobacco fell 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.3 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.
