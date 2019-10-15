Turkey Retail Sales Fall Most In 4 Months; Jobless Rate Climbs

Turkey’s retail sales declined at the fastest rate in four months in August and the jobless rate rose in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales decreased a calendar adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.4 percent fall in July.

The latest decline was the worst since April, when sales fell 6.5 percent.

Sales of automotive fuels rose 0.4 percent annually in August, while sales of non-food, and food, drinks and tobacco declined by 5.8 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in August, after a 1.5 percent fall in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 14.3 percent in July from 14.0 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 13.9 percent in July from 10.8 percent in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate increased to 27.1 percent in July from 19.9 percent last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com