Turkey’s Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI experienced a slight decrease in March, dropping from 34.6 in February 2024 to 33.8 in March 2024. The data, which was updated on 14th March 2024, indicates a small shift in the country’s economic sentiment. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI is a key indicator that reflects consumers’ perceptions of the current economic situation, future expectations, and buying conditions. While the decrease is modest, it will be important to monitor any potential trends in the coming months to assess the overall economic trajectory in Turkey.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com