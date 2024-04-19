In Turkey, the end year Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast for the month of April 2024 has shown a slight decrease from the previous month. According to recent data released on April 19, 2024, the CPI indicator dropped to 44.16%, down from 44.19% in March 2024. This subtle shift in the CPI indicates a minor change in the overall prices of goods and services in the country.While the decrease is not significant, it could have implications for the economy and monetary policy in Turkey. Economists and policymakers will likely closely monitor future CPI trends to assess inflationary pressures and make informed decisions to stabilize the economy. As the year progresses, it will be crucial to observe how the CPI fluctuates and its impact on the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com