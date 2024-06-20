Turkey’s budgetary landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation, with the latest figures indicating a significant shift from deficit to surplus within a month. In May 2024, the country’s budget balance stopped and reached 219.41 billion Turkish Liras, a sharp contrast to the -177.83 billion Turkish Liras recorded just a month earlier, in April 2024.This data, updated as of June 20, 2024, signals a pivotal turnaround in Turkey’s fiscal metrics. Analysts are optimistic yet cautious, attributing this reversal to a combination of improved tax revenue, strategic spending cuts, and possibly unexpected inflows of funds. The substantial change suggests that corrective measures and stringent economic policies may be starting to yield tangible results.Market watchers and economic stakeholders are expected to closely monitor future data releases to understand whether this positive balance can be sustained over the coming months, or if it is a temporary relief in Turkey’s broader fiscal scenario. The government’s next steps and policy adjustments will be critical in maintaining this newfound fiscal equilibrium.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com