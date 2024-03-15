Turkey’s budget balance widened in February as the country recorded a deficit of -153.8 billion Turkish lira compared to -150.72 billion lira in January 2024. The data, updated on 15 March 2024, shows a deteriorating situation in the country’s finances. The increase in the budget deficit could raise concerns about Turkey’s fiscal health and its ability to manage its economy effectively.The widening budget deficit could put pressure on the Turkish government to implement measures to improve the country’s fiscal position. It remains to be seen how policymakers will address the growing deficit and work towards stabilizing the budget balance in the coming months to ensure economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com