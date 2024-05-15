Turkey’s budget deficit saw a significant improvement in April 2024, according to data updated on May 15th. The budget balance improved from a deficit of -209.00 billion TRY in March 2024 to -177.83 billion TRY by the end of April 2024.This narrowing of the deficit suggests a positive trend for Turkey’s fiscal policies and economic management as the country continues to navigate through both domestic and global economic challenges. The reduction in the budget deficit highlights steps taken by the government to reduce spending, increase revenues, or a combination of both measures.This development may have broader implications for Turkey’s economic stability and investor confidence going forward. As financial markets react to these updated figures, analysts will be watching closely to see if this positive momentum can be sustained in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com