Turkey's capacity utilization rate remained unchanged at 76.3% in June 2024, according to the latest data update on June 24, 2024. This consistency follows the same indicator reported in May 2024, indicating stability in the country's manufacturing sector.The capacity utilization rate, which measures the extent to which an enterprise or a nation employs its installed productive capacity, suggests that the country is maintaining a steady use of its industrial facilities. While no growth was observed from May to June, the unchanging figure provides a signal of resilience amid global economic uncertainties.Analysts will be keeping a close watch on upcoming indicators to gauge Turkey's economic health moving forward. Stability in capacity utilization can be seen as a positive sign, but continuous monitoring is essential to understand the broader economic implications fully.