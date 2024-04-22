In the latest financial update, Turkey’s central government debt stock has shown a significant increase to 7499.8 billion in March 2024, compared to the previous figure of 7238.1 billion reported in February 2024. This surge in government debt highlights the economic challenges facing the country amidst ongoing global uncertainties. The data was recently updated on 22 April 2024, reflecting the growing financial obligations that the Turkish government is grappling with. As the country’s debt levels continue to rise, policymakers may face increasing pressure to implement effective fiscal measures to stabilize the economy and ensure sustainable growth in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com