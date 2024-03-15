In March 2024, Turkey’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a significant increase, rising to 44.19% from the previous 42.96% recorded in February 2024. The updated data, released on 15 March 2024, indicates a noticeable change in the country’s inflation rate. With this development, experts are closely monitoring the economic impact and potential consequences on Turkey’s financial stability and overall market conditions. As inflation rates play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape, stakeholders are paying special attention to how this spike in CPI will influence consumer behaviors and overall economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com