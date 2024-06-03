On June 3, 2024, Turkey’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data revealed a notable increase in inflationary pressures, with May 2024 showing a CPI of 3.37%. This marks a rise from the 3.18% reported in April 2024, indicating a month-over-month comparison where inflation has edged higher.This uptick in the CPI from April to May suggests that Turkish consumers and businesses may be facing increasing costs, as the rate of inflation climbs further. The data comparison reveals a continuous trend of rising prices, which could have far-reaching implications for Turkey’s economic stability and monetary policy.As Turkey grapples with these economic challenges, policymakers may need to reassess their strategies to curb inflation and ensure sustainable economic growth. The next CPI update will be closely scrutinized by economists and investors alike, as they look for signs of either stabilization or further escalation in inflationary trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com