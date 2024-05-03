The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Turkey climbed to 69.80% in April 2024, marking an increase from the previous month, where it stood at 68.50% in March 2024. This data, updated on May 3, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, indicating the change in the CPI for April 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.The rise in the CPI suggests an increase in the overall prices of goods and services consumed by people in Turkey, indicating potential inflationary pressures within the economy. The Turkish government and policymakers may need to closely monitor these developments to ensure price stability and economic growth in the country amidst these changing economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com