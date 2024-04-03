In March 2024, Turkey’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a decrease, reaching 3.16%, as reported by the data updated on April 3, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous month of February 2024 when the CPI was at 4.53%.The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a noticeable decline in the CPI for March compared to February 2024. This decrease could suggest a slowdown in inflationary pressures in Turkey during this period.The updated CPI figures provide insight into the changing economic landscape in Turkey and will be closely monitored by analysts and policymakers to gauge the country’s inflation trends and overall economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com