Turkey’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a modest decline in June 2024, signaling a slight improvement in the country’s inflation rates. According to the latest data updated on June 14, 2024, the CPI fell to 43.52%, down marginally from 43.64% in May 2024.This moderate decrease comes after a period of persistently high inflation, which has put pressure on household budgets and economic planning. While small, this reduction could be seen as a step in the right direction for Turkey’s efforts to manage inflation and stabilize its economy.As inflation remains a critical economic indicator, policymakers and analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming months to determine whether this downward trend will continue and what impact it may have on broader economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com