Turkey's current account deficit widened in January 2024 according to the latest data released on 12th March 2024. The country's current account balance stood at -2.56 billion USD in January 2024, increasing from -2.09 billion USD in December 2023. This indicates a deteriorating trade balance for Turkey during the period.The widening current account deficit could put pressure on the country's currency and overall economic stability. Turkey relies heavily on external financing to fund its current account deficit, which makes it vulnerable to changes in global investor sentiment and economic conditions. Policymakers may need to take measures to address the growing deficit to ensure the country's economic health in the face of external challenges.