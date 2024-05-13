Turkey’s current account deficit widened in March 2024, according to the latest data released on 13 May 2024. The previous indicator had stagnated at -3.27B in February 2024 but saw a significant increase to -4.54B in the following month. This change indicates a deterioration in Turkey’s trade balance and could have implications for the country’s economy. The widening current account deficit may lead to increased pressure on the Turkish lira and could impact the overall economic stability of the nation. These developments highlight the importance of monitoring Turkey’s external accounts closely in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com