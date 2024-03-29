In February 2024, Turkey’s exports showed a positive trend, reaching $21.02 billion. This marks a significant increase from the previous indicator which stood at $19.99 billion. The data was updated on March 29, 2024, revealing the country’s strong performance in the export sector.The rise in exports indicates a promising outlook for Turkey’s economy, demonstrating the resilience and competitiveness of its industries on the global stage. As one of the leading export-oriented economies in the region, Turkey’s ability to boost its export figures reflects its capacity to leverage trade opportunities and navigate evolving market conditions.Investors and analysts are likely to monitor Turkey’s export performance closely in the coming months to assess the sustainability of this growth trajectory and its potential impact on the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com