In March 2024, Turkey's export numbers remained steady, with the current indicator showing a slight decrease from 22.58 billion to 22.57 billion. Despite the marginal decline, the country's export figures remained robust. The data, updated on April 30, 2024, indicates that Turkey continues to be an active player in the global export market. This consistency in export performance reflects the resilience of Turkey's economy against various global challenges. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring future export data to gauge the country's economic trajectory amidst evolving market conditions.