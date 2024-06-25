Turkey has witnessed a significant increase in foreign arrivals in May 2024, with the indicator reaching 14.00%, a substantial rise from the 8.70% recorded in April 2024. This data, updated as of June 25, 2024, highlights a notable acceleration in the country’s tourism sector over the past month.The year-over-year comparison reveals that May 2024’s 14.00% increase far surpasses April’s 8.70% year-over-year growth. This upward trend signals a robust revival of international tourism in Turkey, suggesting that travel restrictions and the global pandemic’s effects on tourism are continuing to dissipate.This spike in foreign arrivals is likely to have positive repercussions for various segments of the Turkish economy, including hospitality, retail, and transportation, as increased tourism typically translates to higher consumption and spending. Analysts will closely watch upcoming months to see if this momentum can be maintained through the peak summer travel season.Future policy decisions by the Turkish government and trends within the global travel industry will undoubtedly play crucial roles in shaping the trajectory of foreign arrivals for the rest of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com