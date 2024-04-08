Turkey’s industrial sector witnessed its fastest growth rate in two years in February, with all subsectors contributing positively, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.In February, the industrial production rose briskly by 11.5 percent from the previous year, a notable increase considering the small 1.3 percent rise witnessed in January.This marks the tenth consecutive month of growth and is the most rapid pace of expansion since February 2022, when production grew by 12.3 percent.On an annual basis, output from mining and quarrying grew by 12.8 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity saw an increase of 11.9 percent, and the utility sector output was up by 7.7 percent.From a monthly perspective, industrial production in February grew by 3.2 percent, a significant leap from the minor growth of 0.3 percent observed in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com