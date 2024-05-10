Turkey’s industrial production took a downturn in March 2024, with a decrease of -0.30% compared to the previous month. This comes after a positive growth of 2.40% in February 2024. The data was updated on 10 May 2024, indicating a Month-over-Month comparison to monitor the changes in industrial output. The decrease in industrial production may raise concerns about the economic stability of Turkey and its impact on the overall global market. Analysts will be closely monitoring future industrial production figures to assess the country’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com