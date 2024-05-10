According to recent data released on May 10, 2024, Turkey’s industrial production took a significant downturn in March 2024 compared to the previous month. The current indicator stood at 4.3%, marking a considerable decrease from the previous indicator of 11.5% recorded in February 2024. The data, which follows a year-over-year comparison, reveals the challenges faced by Turkey’s industrial sector in maintaining growth and stability. This decline in industrial production could have implications for the country’s economy and overall growth trajectory. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, keeping an eye on Turkey’s industrial performance will be crucial for understanding broader economic trends in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com