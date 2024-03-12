Turkey’s industrial production faced a slowdown in January 2024, as indicated by a decrease to 1.1% from the previous rate of 1.6% in December 2023. The data, which was updated on 12 March 2024, shows that year-over-year, the growth rate has decelerated. The year-over-year comparison provides insight into the change for the current month compared to the same month a year earlier. This shift in industrial production could have implications for Turkey’s economic performance in the upcoming months, potentially affecting various sectors reliant on industrial output. Keep an eye on how this trend unfolds and impacts the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com