The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Turkey has escalated dramatically, reaching 75.45% in May 2024, a significant increase from the 69.80% recorded in April 2024. The latest data, updated on June 3, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, underscoring the rising inflationary pressures faced by the Turkish economy.This steep rise in the CPI highlights the ongoing challenges in managing cost-of-living increases and overall economic stability. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, and the current figures indicate a persistent upward pressure on prices.Turkey's economic policymakers now face mounting pressures to take stringent measures to control the skyrocketing inflation, which continues to erode purchasing power and savings. As economic analysts closely monitor these trends, the impact on both the domestic economy and investor sentiment remains critical.