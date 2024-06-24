Turkey’s manufacturing sector witnessed a dip in confidence in June, as the latest data reveals a decrease from May’s figure. The manufacturing confidence index, which stood at 105.4 in May 2024, has now fallen to 102.8. This shift was officially updated on 24 June 2024.Manufacturing confidence is a crucial indicator that reflects the optimism or pessimism of manufacturers regarding the overall economic environment. A figure above 100 points generally signals optimism, while below 100 would indicate negative sentiment. Although the current indicator remains above the neutral value, the drop suggests some caution among Turkish manufacturers concerning future economic activities.The decline in the index may be attributed to various factors, including fluctuating global demand, cost pressures, and geopolitical uncertainties. As Turkey’s economic landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders will be closely monitoring upcoming data to gauge the sector’s trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com