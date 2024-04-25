Turkey’s net foreign exchange (FX) reserves have declined to 15.05% as of April 25, 2024, from the previous level of 20.93%. The latest data update indicates a significant drop in the country’s foreign currency reserves. The specific date of the event or when the previous indicator was recorded is not provided in the information.The decrease in Turkey’s FX reserves may raise concerns about the country’s ability to manage its external financial obligations and stabilize its currency. It is crucial for Turkey to closely monitor its reserve levels and take appropriate measures to ensure financial stability and investor confidence. Analysts will be closely watching how Turkey navigates this decline in FX reserves and any potential impact on its economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com