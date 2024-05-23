In a surprising move, Turkey’s overnight lending rate remains unchanged at 53.00% for the second consecutive month. Despite growing market expectations for either a hike or cut to combat inflationary pressures and economic instability, the central bank decided to maintain the status quo through May 2024.The overnight lending rate previously reached 53.00% in April 2024. Financial analysts had largely anticipated a change given the escalating cost of living and currency fluctuations impacting the country. However, the newly updated data as of May 23, 2024, shows no change in the central bank’s position.The decision to keep the rate steady suggests a cautious approach from monetary policymakers as they navigate complex economic challenges. It remains to be seen how this will influence Turkey’s economic outlook for the coming months. Investors and economic watchers will continue to monitor the situation closely for any future adjustments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com